"We're fixing this" — Elon Musk calms nerves of Team USA baseball coach Xan Barksdale over "worst" X feature

Xan Barksdale, the coach of the United States baseball team, was frustrated with one feature on X (formerly known as Twitter). He had an issue with Elon Musk’s social media app, and the coach took to the platform on Wednesday to voice his complaints.

Barksdale tagged Elon Musk directly in his post and voiced his frustration:

"I love Twitter, but the worst feature BY FAR is that every time I open the app I see a tweet that looks interesting, then the feed refreshes and I can’t ever find it again."

He ended the tweet with an open question to his followers and fans, asking them if they face the same problem:

“I can’t be the only person this happens to, right!?”

To Barksdale's surprise, the billionaire CEO of X Corp quickly responded to his complaint.

"Yeah, we’re fixing this so you can scroll back to see interesting posts," Elon Musk commented on Barksdale's post:

The problem that Barksdale is describing is one of the most frustrating experiences on the app. When a post that a user might find interesting pops up at the top of the feed, the feed can refresh in the blink of an eye, and the post disappears.

X's feed refresh has long been a problem for the heavy users of the platform. While the automatic refresh is intended to surface the latest tweets, it often makes it extremely difficult to look back at a post that was displayed seconds ago.

However, after Elon Musk replied to Barksdale’s tweet assuring him that the team at X was looking into the problem, the coach said that Musk's response made his day.

"P.S. You replying to this tweet just made my day!" commented Barksdale.

Many coaches, players, media and fans use X as their main channel to share game highlights, breaking news and insightful analysis. Having those posts get swept away by feed refreshes is more than just an annoyance. It's a serious product issue.

Xan Barksdale believes in being a good teammate and partner

As the coach of the USA baseball team, Xan Barksdale knows the importance of being a good teammate. He took to X on Tuesday to share his views on this matter.

“I put a huge emphasis on when I’m working with guys is, I always tell guys to be a good partner.”

“I put a big emphasis on being a teammate and giving productive feedback. Don’t just be mute. You don’t have to get on the guy but try to coach him up, try to work, try to communicate. Learn to express yourselves”. Said Barksdale in the tweet video. (as per The Catching Academy)

According to Barksdale, communicating is a key part of being a good teammate. One’s mistakes should be communicated so that they can be rectified. Barksdale stresses that a good teammate lifts others up and holds them accountable.

