“We’re not doing our job” - Aaron Judge sounds alarm that “everyone” needs to step up after Yankees' 7-1 thrashing

The New York Yankees were expected to improve with Aaron Judge's return to the lineup this week, but things have not gone to plan for the American League East team.
The Yankees suffered a blowout 7-1 loss in the series finale against the Houston Astros on Sunday to concede the series. With the latest loss, the Yankees are slipping in the race for the final AL Wildcard spot, their likeliest route to the postseason this year.
Two-time MVP Aaron Judge was frustrated after the team's performance on Sunday, urging his teammates to step up for a collective effort during the disastrous stretch.
"It's tough, but there's no excuses," Judge said. "We've got to go out there and perform at our best, go out there and win baseball games. Fans are still packing out and showing support for us, and we've got to show out for them and just go out there and do our job. It's we're not doing our job. We're not doing the little things to put ourselves in a good position to go out there and win baseball games.
"So, it's going to take all of us. It's going to take everybody in this room -- every reliever, every infield-outfield guy. So, we've just got to step up. That's what it comes down to. I wouldn't say the confidence has really changed. We have a lot of confident guys in this room, and we've just got to focus on what we can control and go out there and do it."
The Bronx Bombers were running away with the division initially after a 42-25 start to the season. However, after Sunday's loss, the Yankees are 20-31 since June 12.