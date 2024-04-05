"We're not playing terrible, it's part of the journey” - Mets pitcher Adrian Houser stays confident despite team's rocky start to the season

Adrian Houser and the New York Mets are coming off their first victory of the season. The Mets got off to a bad start, losing five straight. However, their recent success came in with a walk-off, and with that, Mets fans must have regained hope.

Houser remained confident despite the team's rocky start to the season. In a post-game interview, the Mets pitcher said that rough starts are a part of the journey:

"We're not playing terrible, it's part of the journey, it's going to be a roller coaster. Who knows, two weeks from now we could be on a 10-game, 11-game winning streak."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Houser is confident about the Mets and their performance in the upcoming games. According to the pitcher, it's just baseball and it's common for teams to witness a losing skid. The Mets signed Houser to a one-year, $5.05 million deal to avoid arbitration.

Adrian Houser gets pulled off the mound despite being dominant

The Mets just finished a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers. In the first game, Houser pitched well and got through five dominant innings. The talented pitcher restricted opponents from scoring as the Tigers held a 3-0 lead. Despite his dominance, Carlos Mendoza took him off the mound in the sixth inning.

Adrian Houser threw only 67 pitches and gave up three hits and three walks. It was his first MLB outing for the Mets and he managed to do a decent job. Getting Houser off the mound was probably a tough call as the Mets went on to lose the game.

Houser said it was wise to get out of the game as it's been a while since he pitched in the big leagues.

"Just want to be careful here early in the season, especially with it being so cold out. Probably a smart move to get out early and take the good pitching," Houser said.

Brooks Raley took over as the relieving pitcher but surrendered one run. Jake Diekman and Adam Ottavino were unable to maintain the lead as the Tigers won the game 6-3. It's been a hard start for the Mets, but they hope to get back on track soon.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.