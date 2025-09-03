  • home icon
  • "We’re running out of time” - Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza announces concerning update on Jesse Winker’s postseason chances

"We’re running out of time” - Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza announces concerning update on Jesse Winker’s postseason chances

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 03, 2025 04:53 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals - Source: Imagn
Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza announces concerning update on Jesse Winker’s postseason chances - Source: Imagn

The New York Mets will be without All-Star slugger Jesse Winker for the foreseeable future after a concerning update from manager Carlos Mendoza on Tuesday.

Jesse Winker has been on the sidelines due to a back injury since early July. While he was expected to make his return sometime later this month, Winker's rehab assignment with Low-A St. Lucie has been cut short and he has been shut down from baseball activities, per Carlos Mendoza.

“He’s back in New York, and he’s shut down from baseball activities. He continues to feel symptoms in the lower back,” Mendoza said. “He’s scheduled to see a doctor [Wednesday] and we’ll go from there.”
The Mets skipper also spoke about a potential return for the veteran DH with about a month left in the regular season.

"We are probably running out of time (on getting Winker back for the season). We gotta get him right. He plays a game or two, and he continues to feel discomfort. We have to make sure we’re not missing anything,”
Mets lacking left-handed depth in Jesse Winker's absence

Jesse Winker was traded to the Mets by the Washington Nationals last season. While Winker was not at his best during the regular season, he slashed .318/.531/.636 in 10 games in the postseason before electing for free agency.

The Mets re-signed the veteran slugger on a one-year, $8 million deal in January. However, he sustained an oblique injury at the start of the season in May and has been troubled by injuries since, in a frustrating campaign.

He has played just 26 games this season, leaving the Mets in left-handed hitting depth.

“When we signed him, the role for him was to have that left-handed bat as a DH, occasionally in the outfield, and the pinch-hitting off the bench,” Mendoza said. “We miss that bat. Jared Young has gotten some opportunities; he’s back here on the roster. Guys will continue to step up and get opportunities. At this point, it sucks for Wink, but we gotta get him right. We have to keep going here.”

Jeff McNeil, who has been the designated hitter for the team, in Winker's prolonged absence, went 3-for-5 for a three RBI game on Tuesday, lifting the Mets to a 12-5 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Chaitanya Prakash

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
