“We’re unstoppable right now” - Yankees fans elated as team stretch dominant start to the season with third consecutive series win

It's been a fantastic weekend in the Bronx as the New York Yankees celebrate their third consecutive series win. Fans are elated as the team dominates the start of the season. The Bronx Bombers have won 8 of their 10 games and seem unstoppable.

Surprisingly, they've won against playoff teams from last year. It's a perfect start to the season, and the Yanks seem to have it all for their postseason run. Fans couldn't help but boast about their team's success on social media.

Reacting to their victory, one fan stated that they were unstoppable.

"We’re unstoppable right now," wrote one fan on X.

"I fear we're not losing a series all year," wrote another fan.

Giancarlo Stanton's grand slam was the highlight of the game, breaking the tie with the Blue Jays and putting the Yanks ahead for good. The Yankees' offense was fired up as they went on to win with an 8-3 final score.

Yankees Gerrit Cole to resume throwing

The Yankees will soon have extra firepower in the starting rotation as their ace Gerrit Cole prepares to make his return. Cole is set to resume throwing this week. The reigning Cy Young award winner was placed on a 60-day IL, but he has been progressing well with his rehab sessions.

Cole was sidelined due to a nerve inflammation in the right elbow. The right-handed pitcher's return expected to be around the end of May, will not only strengthen their rotation but also add more confidence to the team.

While the Yankees bullpen has been supportive, the addition of Cole can hold the team longer by pitching more innings without overburdening the relievers. However, Aaron Boone and the front office would not want to risk any injuries.

Meanwhile, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil, and Marcus Storman have handled the ball well on the mound. The club's offense has also contributed significantly to their success.

Fans eagerly await the return of their ace, though the team has performed well despite Cole's absence, and are currently dominating the AL East. At present, they are one game ahead of the Boston Red Sox and have remained on top of the table since the start of the season.

