"We really needed it today" - Gavin Stone reflects on scoreless outing as Doders break 5-game losing streak with doubleheader sweep 

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone showcased a stellar performance contributing to his team’s doubleheader sweep on Tuesday. The NL West leaders beat the New York Mets, 3-0 in the second game of the doubleheader.

Stone pitched for seven innings without allowing any runs to the Mets allowing only three hits while striking out seven. After Stone, Alex Vesia continued the scoreless inning streak, striking out three:

“I think it was just fastball command really, both sides of the plate and then mixing the change open slider… I mean just giving our bullpen as least amount of inning as possible on a double header like this,” Stone said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

“I felt good, command was good… Just trying to put up zeros for the squad. We really needed it today. We really needed a win today. Thankfully we got two.”

The Dodgers offense started their lead in the first inning. Will Smith hit a 372-foot homer, his seventh of the season, bringing in a run for the team.

Miguel Rojas’s RBI double brought in another run in the second inning. Miguel Vargas set the final score of the game hitting his first homer of the 2024 season in the sixth inning.

Expand Tweet

Before the 5-2 win in the opening game of the doubleheader, the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-22) had lost five consecutive games, but they are now back on track with two wins on the bounce.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praises Gavin Lux's performance

On Tuesday, Gavin Lux threw 87 pitches with 63 of them being strikes, improving his ERA to 3.16. Discussing his performance, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said (via MLB.com):

“In the second game, Gavin was fantastic. He really was. I thought he and [catcher Austin Barnes] were in lockstep all night long. Didn’t threaten at all.

“Got a lot of quick outs, swing and miss. His command with the fastball at the bottom of the zone was good all night long. Mixed in a lot of good changeups.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday in the last game of the three-game series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback