The Cleveland Guardians are division champions for the first time since 2018. The team clinched the title after a 10-4 win that completed a series sweep of the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

MLB @MLB For the first time since 2018, the AL Central belongs to the Guardians! #CLINCHED For the first time since 2018, the AL Central belongs to the Guardians! #CLINCHED https://t.co/4UmZYCyE4g

The AL Central was a hottly contested division this year. The Minnesota Twins looked to be the presumptive winners. This came after the Twins agreed to shell out over $100 million to sign star shortstop Carlos Correa.

However, after keeping a steady pace with the Twins all season, the Guardians started to pull ahead.

Manager Terry Francona and his Guardians have a record of 11-1 on the road this month, propelling them to ultimate success. This will be their first NL Central title since 2018.

The sparkplug of the season for the Guardians has been third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez, who seems to be in his prime, has registered 28 home runs and 117 RBIs for his team.

Another story of the season for the Guardians has been young Canadian Josh Naylor. Naylor has had a career-best 19 home runs and 73 RBIs this season.

""Josh Naylor is really cool, but Trevor Stephan, not so cool."" - @ Bally Sports Cleveland

Naylor's dramatic come-from-behind walk-offs in the early summer served as a catalyst for the Guardians this season. Following the game yesterday, Naylor was recorded with some of his teammates, celebrating the victory.

Online, some are making the point that, under their new name, the Guardians have never lost their division. This theoretically gives them a 100% win-rate in the AL Central.

Fans have taken to Twitter to congratulate the team for their successful season. Terry Francona is one of the longest-tenured managers in the MLB. He joined the Cleveland Guardians for the 2013 season.

Fans rally around Cleveland Guardians in post-season push

LeBron James brought the city of Cleveland together when he decided to rejoin the Cavaliers in 2014. James eventually brought the Cavs to the NBA Championship in 2016, and won, overwhelming a 3-1 series defecit.

Cleveland longs to see baseball success in their city. Keen to redefine themselves under their new name, the Guardians will look to clinch their first ever World Series. The team has not brought home a championship since 1948. This is a 74-year dry spell that everyone on the team, and the city, hopes to snap this year.

