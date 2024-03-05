"We saw it this year in football" - Bruce Bochy draws inspiration from Chiefs' Super Bowl triumphs as Rangers eye back-to-back World Series titles

The Texas Rangers enter this season to defend their World Series title. Bruce Bochy and his squad seem to have it all sorted out as they look forward to a second consecutive World Series run.

The Rangers beat the odds after winning the World Series in style. The franchise is hungry for more as they eye back-to-back World Series title. The Kansas City Chiefs have inspired them following their back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs.

In a recent interview with MLB Network Radio, Bochy said that it can be done and it's all about staying hungry in the game.

"It can be done, and we saw it this year in football so that's how we got to think," Bochy said.

Bochy is confident with his team but believes it's time to go to work and do their best. He also admitted that winning the World Series is not easy and winning it for the second time is a blessing.

Rangers to face tough competition in the AL

The Rangers pulled things together last season despite competing with the Orioles and the Astros, but this year is going to be different. The franchise will face tough competition in the American League.

With teams like the Yankees predicted to make the playoffs, it won't be an easy run to the World Series. The team will also need to deal with the Astros and the Mariners in the AL West Divison.

Getting past the Yankees, Astros and Orioles is going to be challenging. It's also important to note that Jordan Montgomery is not with the team. Monty played a vital role for the team in securing their World Series title.

The franchise made several transactions, including the addition of Jose Urena. Additionally, they acquired relief pitcher Daniel Duarte, making significant changes ahead of the upcoming MLB season.

Offensively, the Rangers are intact with top players. With consistent success, they should be able to make the playoffs, but it's the playoff race that matters as they look to retain their championship.

