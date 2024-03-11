"We are talking to clubs about trades" - Astros GM Dana Brown remains keen on bolstering bullpen

The Houston Astros are all set with their starting lineup, but general manager Dana Brown wants to focus on bolstering their bullpen. The MLB regular season is not far off, and the franchise is keen on adding a potential relieving pitcher.

The Astros bullpen is pretty decent with Josh Hader, Rafael Montero, Bryan Abreu, and Ryan Pressly. However, they parted ways with Hector Neris, Ryne Stanek, and Phil Maton, leaving room for more talent.

In a recent interview with MLB Network Radio, Brown stated that the club is looking for external options.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We are talking to clubs about trades, we’re always looking at ways and avenues that we can get better, and if we can get better we’re going to make moves,” Brown said.

Expand Tweet

The Astros have an equally strong starting rotation to support their offense. Adding another relieving pitcher is sure to help them down the line, especially when it comes to unexpected injuries.

Astros could promote in-house bullpen contenders

If the Astros fail to find a potential relieving pitcher, they have enough talent to promote in-house contenders. Players with big-league experience such as Seth Martinez, Oliver Ortega, and Parker Mushinski, will add depth to the bullpen.

The club could also turn to Brandon Bielak as one of their options. Bielak has experience in pitching as a starter and a reliever. The 27-year-old recorded a strong ERA of 3.83 in 80 innings last season.

Another option will be Dylan Coleman or Bennett Sousa. Both players can be a breakout for the team in the upcoming season. Forrest Whitley is another prospect for the team, who is already on the 40-man roster. However, Brown is keen on exploring other options.

The club's starting rotation remains intact, and they have a great chance to dominate the AL West. Hoston's postseason run is expected to be challenging, but they remain one of the top contenders in the American League.

The Astors will need to stay ahead of the defending World Champions and the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. At present, the management has their eye open on adding some pieces to their bullpen before the start of the MLB regular season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.