“We used to be a proper league” “Well deserved GOAT” - Commissioner Rob Manfred’s ‘Legend Pick’ Clayton Kershaw splits fans in All-Star decision

MLB announced the National League and American League rosters for the All-Star game on Sunday. Veteran Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw also earned a spot on the NL team.

Clayton Kershaw was added to the roster for the Midsummer Classic as a “Legend Pick" by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Kershaw's 11th All-Star selection comes in the wake of his 3000th strikeout against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

However, the three-time Cy Young winner's All-Star selection has divided fans.

"We used to be a proper league," wrote a fan.

"Well deserved goat," wrote another fan.

"Manfred really said “Damn we don’t have enough Dodgers in the All Star Game," alleged a fan.

The reactions continued to be mixed.

"Manfred really said, “One last ride, old man.” Kershaw out here collecting All-Star nods like Infinity Stones," wrote a fan.

"Make a wish All Star," mocked a fan.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts backed his ace's All-Star nod, praising the veteran pitcher.

“It's something that I think that people in the game hold in high regard,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It's not charity, it's something that's earned over a long period of time, and what he's done for the game, on the field, off the field.”

