"We've got to find a way to put bubble wrap around him" - Rays manager Kevin Cash opens up about Brandon Lowe's injury struggles

As the Tampa Bay Rays prepare for the 2024 MLB season, manager Kevin Cash restated how important it is for them to keep second baseman Brandon Lowe healthy for the season. The 29-year-old slugger has been an important part of the Tampa Bay roster despite his recent injury struggles.

Speaking to SiriusXM Radio, Cash insisted that a huge part of their season depends on keeping Lowe fit and healthy over the course of the year.

Brandon Lowe was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2015 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2018. He then made the All-Stars in 2019, following a six-year contract extension with the club. While 2020 saw his first World Series appearance, his career was mired by injuries in 2022, and he has struggled to return to his best since then.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2023, Lowe started for the Rays on Opening Day, and in August became the fastest primary second baseman to reach 100 home runs. However, a hit to the knee in September ended his season prematurely, after playing 109 games and batting .231/.328/.443 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs.

Kevin Cash knows just how important it is for the team that Brandon Lowe is healthy this year and fit enough to get back to his best. Speaking on the player's recent injury struggles, the manager said:

"We've got to find a way to put bubble wrap around him... When he's healthy, he's getting MVP votes."

Expand Tweet

Tampa Bay Rays star Brandon Lowe says his spirit animal is a "dawg"

The Tampa Bay Rays star second baseman reported for Spring Training on Thursday after missing the previous week due to illness. Since then he has amped up his imminent return to MLB action during practice sessions.

Expand Tweet

While arriving for a recent training session, Lowe was asked what his spirit animal was, and he made it a point to ensure that his reply of "Dawg" was properly understood. Will this be the season that the left-handed hitter gets back to his best after his injury struggles?

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.