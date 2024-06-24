"We've? No You have dug us into a deeper hole” - Fans lash out at Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins for remarks on team’s struggles 

The Toronto Blue Jays are having one of the worst seasons until now. Unless they pick up the pace and get back in the race. The team has struggled for various reasons as they sit at the bottom of the AL East division.

While the club and its fans are unhappy about their current situation, General Manager Ross Atkins said that it has been a frustrating and disappointing season. Atkins said they have dug themselves into a deeper hole, but there is still time to turn things around.

"Now we've dug ourselves into a little bit of a deeper hole. There's still time for us to get things turned around. It's dependent on a win streak, obviously. We're still capable of that. Again, frustrated, disappointed, I'm the most accountable for that," Ross Atkins said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Reacting to Atkins' comments on social media, Blue Jays fans lashed out at the manager. Here's a look at some of the fan reactions.

"We've? No You have dug us into a deeper hole," wrote one fan on X.

Expand Tweet

"Lol. Any coach/manager/GM etc that gets to the point of “hope” as a strategy, is inches away from being fired," another fan added.

Expand Tweet

"Oh stop it with the whole turnaround crap already. Sick of hearing that all season," another fan chipped in.

Comments continued to flow as several fans vented their frustration on the Atkins.

"What is going through his mind should be; “How in the world am I still employed?!?!?” wrote one fan.

"So Ross, what are you going to do about it? It's long past time to wait for this group to turn it around. Changes need to be made...yesterday!!" one fan chipped in.

"It’s gonna be fame 159 and Atkins and company will say we still got time," one fan responded.

Blue Jays slump continues as team enters six-game losing skid

The Blue Jays continued their losing streak as they dropped their sixth straight game. The team is seven games behind the .500 mark and their 2024 MLB postseason dream already seems to be dipping.

Offensively, they are ranked at No. 27 in runs scored with 296. Defensively, they are struggling with a 4.18 ERA. The Blue Jays are ranked at No. 22 with their team ERA. Overall, their unbalanced offense and defense have made them just another mediocre team this season.