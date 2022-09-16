"We've been one of the best teams, and the hottest team all season” - Dodgers star Freddie Freeman highlights team’s dominance after clinching National League West title 

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been MLB’s benchmark team by a country-mile this season, and Freddie Freeman has played a big part in it.

Following their dominant 4-0 win against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, the 2020 World Series champions clinched their ninth National League West pennant in 10 seasons

Despite winning the division title, the Dodgers will be focused on the bigger prize. Tuesday’s champagne-soaked celebrations will mean nothing three months from now if the Dodgers don’t win their eighth World Series on Nov. 5th.

Throughout their sensational run this season, first baseman Freddie Freeman has been front and center. The Dodgers acquired Freeman from the defending champion Atlanta Braves on a six-year, $162 million deal. What an extraordinary move that has turned out to be.

The Dodgers were already strong going into 2022, but Freeman’s addition made them a juggernaut. They have a plus-320 run differential and could become the first major league team to cross the plus-300 mark since the 2001 Seattle Mariners.

Speaking right after the pennant-clinching celebrations, Freeman reflected on the Dodgers’ season-long dominance. On being asked about his side’s World Series chances, he said:

“Pretty confident. This team’s pretty stacked on both sides, and we’ve been playing good baseball for a long time. Sometimes, it’s not about the best team going into the playoffs, it’s the hottest team. And we’ve been one of the best teams, and the hottest team, all season.”

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers remain laser focused on the World Series

Of course, it’s all about the World Series. The Dodgers would love nothing more than to add an eighth one to their cabinet; their second in three years.

Freddie Freeman knows all about winning the holy grail, having won the World Series with the Atlanta Braves last year.

“For me, and I’m sure for all these other guys, it’s not really about regular-season wins. You have one goal from the moment you step into Spring Training, and that’s to win the World Series. For me, if you’re not winning the World Series, it’s a failure.” - Freddie Freeman (via MLB.com)

The Dodgers will now look to mathematically secure the NL’s top-seed. It’s only a matter of time before it's official, since the Dodgers hold a 10-game advantage over the NL East-leading Mets with three weeks remaining.

