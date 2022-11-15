MLB player Joe Smith and his wife Allie LaForce elated their fans by sharing the news of the arrival of their son Jacob Michael Smith. LaForce, an NBA reporter, took to Instagram to share the lovely news.

She posted several pictures featuring their family. In one of the pictures, the family looks adorable posing for a picture together while in another baby Smith is seen wearing a cap with his name on it.

"Life is complete😍😭😍 Hi little Jacob Michael Smith!!! Welcome to our family!! We've waited so long for you!! Where do I begin!!!!" - Allie LaForce

LaForce was overwhelmed to deliver the baby as she had struggled a lot to do so. In her Instagram post, she thanked her IVF doctors and her sister and wrote a sweet message to Smith.

"Joe, my love for you has exploded beyond what I couldn't imagine...and we are just getting started. I love you!!💙-" Allie LaForce

Smith is currently a free agent and has previously played in the MLB for the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins, among others. He made his major league debut in 2007.

Joe Smith's wife Allie LaForce continued to work as a reporter during her pregnancy

LaForce worked full time during her pregnancy and could finally see the light of day when she found out about the pregnancy after having a loss the previous year. The couple have always been candid about their pregnancy struggles and IVF treatment.

"As Allie LaForce and Joe Smith get ready to welcome a baby boy in November, the August issue of Cleveland Magazine details the Ohio native’s harrowing pregnancy journey." - Allie LaForce

In the first week of July, Allie received a baby shower from the wives of Minnesota Twins players.

"I am so grateful for the amazing Minnesota wives and mammas that took me in as one of their own!!!! My first ever baby shower was so beyond perfect and I can't thank you enough 😍😍 "- Allie LaForce

Allie maintains a blog where she has extensively chronicled her pregnancy experience, claiming that the path to motherhood was paved with thorns.

Joe Smith's mother passed away due to the uncommon neurological condition of Huntington's Chorea. Smith might also have a strange illness, which he could have passed on to his child. However, the couple found the answer to their issue in 2015 thanks to PGD-IVF, which can result in offspring free of Huntington's disease.

