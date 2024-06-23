  • home icon
"We have a walking baby" - Mets star Francisco Lindor's wife Katia captures daughter's first footsteps

By Sayan Dam
Modified Jun 23, 2024 20:07 GMT
Mets star Francisco Lindor with his daughter Kalina Zoe (Image Credit: GETTY)
Around this time last year, the Mets’ All-Star Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia Reguero Lindor, welcomed their second daughter, Amapola Chloe. Amapola, who is now one year old, has taken her first steps.

Katia shared the video of Amapola taking her first steps on Instagram and it was later reshared by Francisco.

“We have a walking baby,” Reguero wrote in her story.
She also shared a video of two sisters, Kalina Zoe (first daughter) and Amapola, napping together on mommy Katia’s lap.

The couple met on Instagram and started dating soon after. They exchanged vows in December 2023, after welcoming Kalina to their family a year before.

Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia shared her insights with her social media followers

In 2022, Katia Reguero launched her podcast show, "The Un-a-Parent," which focuses on 'the unapparent truths of parenting.' The program's guest includes Mets shortstop star, her husband, Francisco Lindor, and former Miss Universe Puerto Rico, Mariana Vicente.

On Thursday night, She held a Q&A session on social media where one of her followers asked about her secret of managing a professional and personal life. As a mother/entrepreneur who’s also the wife of a famous MLB personality, Reguero replied to the fan about the importance of work-life balance.

“I basically do little else lol between mom life, baseball life and podcasting, I struggle to find time for much else. I try to not overextend myself; finding balance is definitely a challenge but it's [key emoji]," she responded.
In another question, she shared a health mantra with all the mothers.

“I've always had a pretty clean + healthy diet which helps. I also latch my bby very frequently which naturally increases milk production. Eating a balanced diet opting for protein rich foods is important while breastfeeding."

The Lindor-led Mets have a 36-39 record this season so far. They’ll face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in the series-deciding finale at Wrigley Field.

