"We want double digits", "This lineup can be relentless" - MLB world reacts to Toronto Blue Jays school Baltimore Orioles

It was a masterclass for the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre when they obliterated the Baltimore Orioles 11-1. The win put the Blue Jays 4.5 games up in the American League Wildcard berth and demoted the Orioles' record to 26-36.

Toronto starter Alek Manoah was virtually unhittable going for six innings with just one hit given and seven strikeouts. Toronto, as a unit had 19 base hits against Baltimore's eight. As part of the festivities, the Blue Jays proceeded to erupt in the fifth inning with a seven-run rally.

Toronto Blue Jays @BlueJays



Wanna see us break the game WIDE open? A 5th inning TOUCHDOWN!Wanna see us break the game WIDE open? A 5th inning TOUCHDOWN!Wanna see us break the game WIDE open? 😤 https://t.co/Pq5TRy05m4

"A 5th inning TOUCHDOWN!Wanna see us break the game WIDE open? 😤" - @ Toronto Blue Jays

Five different Toronto Blue Jays hitters drove in runs in the inning. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. started with the proceedings on an infield single that scored in Cavan Biggio and to cap it off for the final run scored, the latter tripled to drive in Raimel Tapia.

The Jays finished off a rally that put the score line up to 9-0. Fans and spectators on Twitter were raving about the AL East powerhouse's performance in the game and especially in the inning.

Twitter erupts towards the Toronto Blue Jays' explosion in the fifth inning

One particular fan wanted the Blue Jays to score more runs and get to double digits.

A fan believes that the Jays offense can keep going without remorse.

One fan was raving about Cavan Biggio's rediscovery of his 2019 form.

A fan pointed out that Toronto scored six of the seven runs with two outs in the inning.

One fan couldn't believe the streak that the Blue Jays embarked on.

One NFL fan from the Buffalo Bills was elated when Toronto scored seven runs.

A particular fan mostly listed things about the Blue Jays and a slight swipe against the New York Yankees.

Johnny @GJohnny31



1. Tapia pushups >>>>

2. Cavan Biggio is the 2019 Cavan

3. Send all Jays players to the ASG

4. Yankees will be first round exits @BlueJays A few things to say about our players/team1. Tapia pushups >>>>2. Cavan Biggio is the 2019 Cavan3. Send all Jays players to the ASG4. Yankees will be first round exits @BlueJays A few things to say about our players/team1. Tapia pushups >>>>2. Cavan Biggio is the 2019 Cavan 😍😍3. Send all Jays players to the ASG4. Yankees will be first round exits 😹👎

One fan hilariously stated that it almost felt like batting practice.

Ref Jeff @realrefjeff @BlueJays That was a bottom of the 5th BP session @BlueJays That was a bottom of the 5th BP session

The Blue Jays swept the Orioles in the first game of their three-game series and by the looks of it, they will have a chance to sweep the series as well.

After the series against the Orioles, the Jays will have a marquee affair over the weekend as they host the best team in baseball in the form of the New York Yankees for a three-game series in what could be a preview of a postseason matchup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far