"We don't want newness to ever be an excuse for us not winning." - Iconic manager Terry Francona on how he plans to help the Reds in in 2025

On October 4, it was announced that longtime manager Terry Francona would be coming on as manager of the 2025 Cincinnati Reds. While most believed that "Tito" had managed his final MLB game in 2023, the 65-year-old workhorse is back for at least one more season.

On Wednesday, Francona appeared on MLB Network to discuss his playbook for the upcoming season. In his snippet on the MLB Hot Stove, Francona claimed that the youthful nature of the Reds does not phase him, and that "we don't want newness to ever be an excuse for us not winning."

""We don't want newness to ever be an excuse for us not winning." Terry Francona is ready to hit the ground running as the new manager of the Cincinnati @Reds #MLBNHotstove @SageUSAmerica" - MLB Network

Previously the manager of Cleveland from 2013 until 2023, Terry Francona also won the World Series twice as manager of the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007. In Cleveland, Francona was credited with helping current superstars like Josh Naylor, Jose Ramirez, and Steven Kwan earlier in their careers.

Now as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, Francona will seek to employ the same approach. As one of MLB's younger clubs, the Reds have a cohort of young stars including Spencer Steer, Hunter Greene, and Elly De La Cruz.

"#Reds manager Terry Francona talked about his meeting with Elly De La Cruz in the Dominican Republic: "My goal is not for him just to be an exciting good player, it's for him to be one of the best players in baseball on one of the best teams in baseball."" - Chatterbox Sports

During his time with the Cleveland Guardians, Tito Francona won the AL Pennant once and amassed a 921-757 record during his decade in charge. Although he was always highly regarded during his managerial tenure, health issues began to take their toll. Following a blood clot in 2020, Terry Francona resigned from his managerial post after the 2023 season.

Terry Francona is ready for his new role with the Reds

Although few - including Francona himself - believed that the renowned skipper would be back in a dugout, that is exactly where he is headed. As Tito told ESPN:

"I honestly didn't see myself managing again, I had a really good year away from the game. The Reds came out to visit and it just felt right."

Now, all Reds fans can do is hope that Francona can deliver similar results to what he did for a decade on the other side of the state.

