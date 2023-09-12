Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter recently welcomed their fourth child to the world, Kaius Green Jeter. Those are not common names, especially the middle name. Colors have been names before, but it's not a very common occurrence.

The recently elected Hall of Famer once discussed what drove him to name his son that way, and it's a very special and interesting story that dates back as far as his family line goes.

Jeter said:

"A few years back, we went back as far as we possibly could on my dad's side. When slavery began, they didn't have names, so the first documented Jeter is Green Jeter."

The first person in the legendary New York Yankees shortstop's family was named Green, all the way back in the 1800s. That's not something most people would know about their own family, so it's impressive work done by the shortstop to find the right name for his son.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter explain their naming process

In a recent interview, both Hannah and Derek Jeter explained at length how they came to these names. Hannah revealed that she had chosen the first name via Extra TV:

“I wrote down that name many years ago. It's a friend of mine's son. And I just really loved the name. I don't know if we'll call him Kaius or Kai.”

A nickname could be in line for the young Jeter. Derek added:

“And the middle name Green… I did the TV show ‘Finding Your Roots’ a few years back... That's where his middle name came from.”

He is the fourth child of the Jeter family: River Rose, 17 months, Story Grey, 4, and Bella Raine, 5, and now Kaius Green. The family have been married for about seven years now, and they started having kids shortly after their partnership in 2016.

Derek Jeter retired in 2014 and got married in 2016

That was two years after Derek played his final game, which included a walk-off single against the Baltimore Orioles.