"We’re super competitive" - Kate Upton once revealed why putting her and husband Justin Verlander on opposing teams is a bad idea

In a revealing interview on the Kelly Clarkson show back in 2019, international supermodel Kate Upton opened up about her competitive relationship with Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander.

The conversation took an unexpected turn when Clarkson, curious about Upton’s experience with motherhood, shifted the focus to Verlander’s career in baseball.

Upton, beaming with pride, acknowledged her husband’s remarkable achievements, including his recent accomplishment of throwing his third career no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays. The model, who was on vacation during the historic game, shared insights into their dynamic as an intensely competitive couple. She said:

"We’re super competitive; we actually can’t be on two separate teams. It’s like we only pinpoint on each other, and it's like okay, it’s on, and that’s it, no one else is there in any group games."

A look at Justin Verlander’s impressive third no-hitter against the Blue Jays in 2019.

The timing of Upton’s confession couldn’t have been more perfect, as Verlander’s third no-hitter made headlines in September 2019. The then-36-year-old ace’s exceptional performance, marked by 14 strikeouts and a mere one-out walk in the first inning, solidified his place in baseball history.

Justin Verlander’s achievement was not only a testament to his skill but also a reflection of the Astros dominance in the American League back in 2019.

The game was a nail-biter, with the Astros and Toronto Blue Jays locked in a scoreless battle until the top of the ninth inning. In a dramatic twist, rookie Abraham Toro stepped up and hit a two-out, two-run homer, securing the no-hitter for Verlander. The crowd erupted in cheers as the Houston Astros celebrated the fourth no-hitter of the 2019 season.

Verlander‘s journey to this historic moment was marked by near-misses in the past, making the victory even more sweet for the accomplished pitcher.

Upton’s lighthearted revelation about their competitive streak added a personal touch to Verlander’s professional triumph, showcasing the couple’s playful dynamic amidst the intense world of professional sports.

