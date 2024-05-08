“Welcome to the club” - Aaron Boone reflects on Aaron Judge’s ejection, discusses series against the Astros

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made an appearance on Tuesday's episode of Talkin' Yanks and spoke about Aaron Judge's career-first ejection during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The New York captain was ejected in the seventh inning after disputing a called strike by home plate umpire Ryan Blakney, marking the first ejection of his nearly decade-long major league career.

Boone expressed surprise at the call, noting that Judge did not appear overly aggressive towards the umpire. As someone with a reputation for being ejected by umpires himself during his playing days, Boone shared a lighthearted moment with Judge after the game:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I actually did welcome him to the (ejection) club... When it comes in a win, you can have some fun with 'welcome to the club.'"

Expand Tweet

Since assuming the role of manager for the Bronx Bombers, Aaron Boone has led the Yankees to the playoffs every season except for last year. As a result, the team is eager to rebound and make a memorable campaign this year.

Heading into their series against the Houston Astros after a convincing sweep of the Detroit Tigers, Boone commented on the Astros' current standing in the fourth place, seven games behind in the AL West, stating:

"You don't expect to see them where they are in the standings. I'd expect them to get them going at some point." (Via northjersey.com)

Yankees manager Aaron Boone full of praise for Alex Verdugo after another impressive performance

While Juan Soto was undoubtedly the biggest acquisition of the winter, Alex Verdugo is another addition that has paid off for the New York Yankees. The former Boston Red Sox outfielder has made a great start to his career in New York, evident in his play against the Astros on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press after the game, Aaron Boone had nothing but praise for Verdugo:

"The guys love him in there. I think he loves it."

Expand Tweet

Verdugo hit a three-run home run in the first inning and followed it up with an RBI single in the third against Justin Verlander to help the Yankees to a 10-3 victory over the Astros. He is currently batting a .275 average with 5 home runs and 17 RBIs in the ongoing MLB season so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback