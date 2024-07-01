"Welcome to the vlog kid," - Former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer delivers hilarious trash-talk after recording massive Mexican League strikeout

Former Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer continues his pursuit of returning to the MLB. The veteran pitcher has not thrown in the MLB since 2021 after receiving a lengthy suspension for his role in an alleged assault of a San Diego woman. Now, nearly three years later and Bauer being found clean of any criminal act, he has been working his way back to the majors.

It remains to be seen if another MLB team will be willing to offer Trevor Bauer a contract, however, he has been plying his trade in the Mexican League in order to prove his effectiveness. Not only has Bauer been performing well for the Diablos Rojos del México, but he has been documenting his performances on social media, giving analysis, and showing his attitude on the mound.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"0-2 Statue" - @BauerOutage

In one of his latest posts, Bauer shared a video of him recording a massive strikeout while also discussing with himself about the type of pitch that he wants to use. After recording the strikeout, Bauer comically took a shot at the player he caught swinging, saying, "Welcome to the vlog kid."

Bauer has been making a strong case for an MLB to sign him based on his Mexican League performances. Last month, the former Los Angeles Dodgers star set a new league record by recording a whopping 19 strikeouts in a single outing. Whether you like him or not, it's difficult to deny that Bauer still has something left in his arm.

Trevor Bauer has hinted towards potential legal action if he is unable to land with an MLB club

If teams were interested in Trevor Bauer's services as a pitch, the outspoken pitcher may not have many fans based on his personality and his antics. Recently, the former Cincinnati Reds pitcher suggested that he may need to look into legal action against the MLB if there is a continued lack of interest from teams in signing him to a deal.

Expand Tweet

"I’d really prefer not to go this route but if I continue being kept out of baseball as I currently am I may have no other choice. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that and I’m allowed to return to my career that was taken from me over provably false allegations that never held any merit to begin with" - @BauerOutage

This may seem like a bold strategy, but Trevor Bauer has always been a bold guy. It remains to be seen if pursuing legal action would benefit Bauer's pursuit of returning to the MLB or not, however, he may just be desperate enough to try.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback