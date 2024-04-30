“Well at least one of you guys didn’t fail me today” - LA fans praise the Dodgers for defeating Diamondbacks amid Lakers playoff exit

The Dodgers recorded another impressive 8-4 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks as they brought hope to sports fans. It's not a good day to be a Los Angeles fan, especially after the Lakers exited the playoffs after losing to the Denver Nuggets. However, things seem to be going smoothly for LA baseball fans as the Dodgers continue to build on their momentum.

The Lakers losing was unfortunate and fans have every right to be upset. Yet, there seems to be a positive side as several fans praised their baseball team for giving them a victory after their grieving NBA loss.

The team held it together as they defeated their NL West rival in their opening game. It was a strong comeback after losing to the Diamondbacks in the NLDS last season.

LA fans were happy to see their baseball team never let them down. As news of the Dodgers victory broke, fans took to social media to express their emotions. Here's a look at some of the fan reactions.

"Well at least one you guys didn’t fail me today," wrote one fan.

"Had to make up for what the lakers did to the city" - another fan wrote.

"Only good LA sports team," another fan added.

LA fans were certainly upset with their loss but were glad to have a victory come in from the MLB team.

"Can Dave coach the lakers?" asked one fan.

"Atleast y’all took care of business tonight," added another.

"The only LA team that knows how to win," one fan chipped in.

Dodgers become the first MLB offense with no strikeouts this season

The Dodgers keep adding milestones to their 2024 MLB journey. The club's offense became the first in the league with no strikeouts this season. The D'backs were in for a ride as they struggled to get some Ks. The Diamondbacks went for the first time without a strikeout at Chase Field.

The team's offense keeps improving in every game as they surprise their opponents. The offense smashed eight runs, restricting the Diamondbacks to only four. The Boys in Blue continue to dominate the NL West as they improve their record to 19-12.

Will Smith went deep from the plate with a solo home run. Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez smashed a two-run double to help the team win.

