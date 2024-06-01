“Were those booings necessary?” - Yankees fans react as Aaron Judge gets booed during first appearance at Oracle Park 

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge’s stellar performance has significantly influenced the team’s success so far in 2024. After a tough start to the regular season, Judge has been leading the scoreboard.

On Friday against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, he hit two homers, bringing his total to 20, surpassing Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson and Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the third inning, Aaron Judge hit a 394-foot home run starting the Yankees 3-1 lead. Another 426-foot moonshot came in the sixth inning, bringing in another run for the franchise.

However, during his at-bats, some Yankees fans were unhappy, as boos could be heard in a clip of Judge’s homer shared on X/Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Many Yankees fans came in support of their captain and shared their encouragement online:

“There’s no reason they should be booing Judge,” a fan said.

“BOO HIM ALL YOU WANT AARON JUDGE IS INEVITABLE,” another fan said.

“Were those booings necessary?” another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Several other fan reactions continued supporting Aaron Judge, with some speculating about the reason for the booing:

“Makes no sense lol,” a comment read.

“Mad cause he didn’t go and play for them,” another comment read.

“I don’t think he deserves to be boo’ed honestly. Only one guy deserves it,” one fan wrote.

A California native and former Giants fan, Judge faced the same team in their home stadium. Many speculated that San Francisco fans were unhappy because Judge didn't sign and play for them.

In 2022, the 32-year-old was highly sought by the Giants who offered him the same nine-year, $360 million contract as the New York Yankees, but he ended up re-signing with the Bronx Bombers.

Aaron Judge leads Yankees to 6-2 victory over Giants

Aaron Judge went 3-for-4 bringing in two runs and four RBIs and led the New York Yankees to a 6-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants. The Giants took a one-run lead with Jorge Soler's sacrifice fly.

However, Judge countered their lead with his two homers, giving the Yankees a 4-1 lead. In the sixth inning, the Yankees offense brought in another two runs for the team. Mike Yastrzemski’s double in the same inning brought a run for the Giants.

The New York Yankees’ pitching staff didn’t allow any runs after Yastrzemski’s hit leading to their team’s victory. The Yankees lead the AL East with 40 wins and 19 losses, and are set to start the second game of the three-game series against the Giants on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback