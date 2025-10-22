  • home icon
  "Were the trashcans stuttering too"; "Genuinely good dude" - Fans react as Blue Jays' George Springer opens up about being bullied for speech disorder

“Were the trashcans stuttering too”; “Genuinely good dude” - Fans react as Blue Jays’ George Springer opens up about being bullied for speech disorder

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 22, 2025 01:13 GMT
American League Championship Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Seven - Source: Getty
Blue Jays’ George Springer opens up about being bullied for speech disorder - Game Seven - Source: Getty

George Springer became the hero on Monday after his pivotal seventh-inning go-ahead three-run home run off Seattle Mariners' Eduard Bazardo propelled the Toronto Blue Jays into their first World Series since 1993.

Over the last 24 hours, a new thing was revealed about Springer. According to MLB analyst Ben Verlander, the Blue Jays slugger has struggled with stuttering since he was a child. From being bullied for this problem to speaking freely on the big stage, Springer has come a long way. He used his example to motivate others, saying life gets easier.

“I hope I can be proof that things do get easier. You can do what you want to do. You can say what you want to say. You can be who you want to be,” Springer said.
After learning this development, some chose to appreciate Springer's life while others took a dig at him for being a part of the controversial Houston Astros squad that won the 2017 World Series title over the Dodgers.

"Were the trashcans stuttering too and thats why there was so many bangs while he was batting in 2017?" one fan asked.
"This makes me really happy to read. Seems like a genuinely good dude," another fan wrote.
"Yes. The great Ernie Harwell fought the same battle," one fan added.
“You can even cheat the way you want to cheat!” another fan wrote.
"Crazy what being a pro athlete with millions in the bank can do for a guys confidence," one fan commented.
"As a person who stutters and is raising two sons who are high level athletes that also stutter, this is great to hear," one fan posted.
"Thats a great story. I’m happy for him that he has gained the confidence to overcome his struggles. He’s still a 'ch ch ch ch cheater,'" one fan added.

George Springer and Blue Jays set themselves up for World Series matchup vs Dodgers

After sending the Blue Jays into the World Series, George Springer expressed happiness for Toronto, who have long waited for this day.

“Unbelievable moment,” Springer said. “So happy for our team, our fans, our city, our country.”

Now, Springer is looking forward to the World Series, which starts this Friday against the Dodgers in Toronto. While Springer has previously won the championship, the rest of the group has no experience playing at this stage of the postseason. The Blue Jays slugger will have to lead the squad against the NL team, which swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

