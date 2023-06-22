In 2022, New York Mets manager Buck Showalter managed the team to their first 100 win season since 1988. However, things in the Big Apple have not been so rosy so far this season.

With a record of 34-40, the Mets are now fourth in the NL East, 13.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. For baseball's highest-spending team, this is not a tenable result.

On his popular WFAN Radio show "Boomer and Gio", co-host Boomer Esiason ripped into Buck Showalter for his monotonous post-game addresses. According to the former NFL quarterback, Showalter's post-game press conferences are not going far enough to address the variables that have been challenging the team, nor does he ever call out certain players. Boomer said:

"“I’m a huge Buck Showalter fan, appreciate his history and legacy…but I am so sick and tired of hearing after every game, ‘We just gotta play better,’"

The winningest manager never to win a World Series, Buck Showalter is known for his stoicism and managerial prowess. A four-time manager of the year, Showalter has been involved with big-league managing since 1992.

The 67-year old Showalter has repeatedly been criticized for not doing more to stand up for his players, or demand much from them. Showalter was criticized after pitcher Drew Smith was ejected during a game against the New York Yankees last week, as well as his decision to give players "mental breaks."

SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter addresses Drew Smith's ejection and the break given to Daniel Vogelbach on.sny.tv/5DOb0bJ Buck Showalter addresses Drew Smith's ejection and the break given to Daniel Vogelbach on.sny.tv/5DOb0bJ https://t.co/NGIgdIo7MH

Showalter was brought to the New York Mets by billionaire owner Steve Cohen. With a salary of about $3.5 million per season, Showalter is also one of the highest-paid managers in the MLB.

This year, the Mets are set to spent $359 million on their players. Just two pitchers, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, will make $86 million together. The Mets' starting ERA, however, currently ranks 26th out of 30 MLB teams, with a 5.01 figure as we round the bend on the season.

Buck Showalter's past distinctions cannot save his team's performance

There is now less than six games between the Mets and the Washington Nationals, who are the worst team in the entire NL. If the debacle that is the 2023 season fails to, at least, salvage some of the dignity that has been lost on account of their recent performances, then Showalter could find himself looking for a job sooner than he knows it.

