  'What an a***' – Fans blast umpire after two brutal strike calls on Aaron Judge lead to Aaron Boone's ejection

‘What an a***’ – Fans blast umpire after two brutal strike calls on Aaron Judge lead to Aaron Boone’s ejection

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Sep 28, 2025 04:39 GMT
Aaron Boone faced his seventh ejection of the season after two inside pitches on Aaron Judge were called strikes (Source: Imagn)
Aaron Boone faced his seventh ejection of the season after two inside pitches on Aaron Judge were called strikes (Source: Imagn)

Aaron Boone faced an ejection during the New York Yankees' 6-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. His seventh ejection of the season, most in the MLB for a manager, came after he defended two blatant strike calls on Aaron Judge by home plate umpire Ramon DeJesus.

In the bottom of the fifth inning with bases loaded and New York leading 3-0, Aaron Judge came to the plate. He fell behind the count after two pitches that seemed to be inside and missing the strike zone. Boone stood up for his captain, as he walked out onto the field, arguing with DeJesus and eventually being asked to leave.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans weren't happy with DeJesus' despite Judge nailing the very next pitch for a 2-RBI single. Here are a few reactions:

"What an a*****e," a fan commented.
"Enjoy it while it lasts. We won't see many managers get ejected after this year," a fan said about the ABS system.
"Umps are such classless individuals," another fan said.
"If he had robot umps his whole career, he’d have a .400 batting average," a fan said about Judge.
"This ump gets worse every game," a fan made their feelings known about DeJesus.
"“You just missed two pitches. We should throw you out,"" a fan joked.
Later, Boone claimed that his ejection was unfair as he looked to have a civil discussion with DeJesus, which was interpreted as a heated clash by the official.

“I didn’t even boil over,” Boone said. “No way I should have been kicked out there. But an emotional response [by De Jesus]. There were a couple calls early, but once again by him, a real quick hook. Fortunately, it didn’t impact anything, and we were able to tack on.”
Thankfully for players and managers, the MLB will be implementing the Automatic Ball-Strike system from the next season, which will allow them to challenge umpire calls and avoid any major impact on the game.

Aaron Judge comes out in support of Aaron Boone after ejection

Judge expressed his agreement with his skipper that Boone's actions didn't warrant an ejection.

“I didn’t really hear [Boone] even say much, so I was surprised he got tossed there,” Judge said. “But definitely a big spot where you can put the game out of reach. I didn’t agree with the calls, but you got to stay focused. It only takes one pitch. That’s why you get three strikes. Always appreciative when Booney has our back.”

Judge, Boone, and the Yankees would hope for a similar result on Sunday as they are still in contention for the American League East division. Currently, the Toronto Blue Jays lead, tied with a 93-68 record, but ahead on a tiebreaker.

R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

