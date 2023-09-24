What is Aaron Judge's home run record? Exploring Yankees MVP's remarkable season with multiple accolades

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge etched his name in the record books. The reigning American League MVP delivered a remarkable performance by hitting three home runs in his team's 7-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

In the process, he became the first player in Yankees history with multiple three-home-run games in the season. Having already pulled off the feat against the Washington Nationals earlier, Judge has achieved a unique milestone that no other Yankees hitter has accomplished.

Judge now has 35 home runs in 100 games this season becoming the sixth Yankees player to have multiple three-home-run games. He has aalso become the 24th player in MLB history to achieve multiple three-homer games in a single season. Jesse Winker, in 2021, is the most recent one to do so.

Additionally, Judge joins an elite group of Yankees who have accomplished this rare feat more than once. That includes legends like Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Alex Rodriguez, Tony Lazzeri and Bobby Murcer.

It will be intriguing to see if Judge can surpass Gehrig's record of four three-home- run, games given his impressive exploits. Judge needs two more to equal that legendary accomplishment.

In a challenging season, Aaron Judge has been a standout performer

This year has been a difficult one for the New York Yankees. They've struggled, putting their playoff chances in jeopardy.

Aaron Judge has played 100 games and performed admirably. He has a batting average of .267, an on-base percentage of .401 and a slugging percentage of .609. He has scored 70 runs and hit 35 homers. These are impressive numbers, especially considering how many games he hsa missed this season.

The Yankees are known to be among the best teams in their division and will hope to fare better next season than they have done this year.