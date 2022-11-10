What was Aaron Judge's salary for the 2022 season? | MLB Contracts 

As free agency begins on Thursday, the eyes of the MLB universe will be focused on big-name free agents, including Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, and Trea Turner. Judge is unquestionably the biggest name to hit the open market in years, as he is coming off one of the best seasons by a player in the last few decades.

Entering the 2022 season, the New York Yankees offered their star outfielder a seven-year, $213.5 million contract that Judge and his agent rejected. The deal would have made Judge the highest-paid position player in Yankees history.

Instead of signing the offer, Aaron Judge bet on himself in an attempt to try and secure a more lucrative deal. It's safe to say that he has accomplished that. According to super agent Leigh Steinberg, Judge may secure a deal in the ballpark of $500 million for 10 years.

As for the 2022 season, Judge and the Yankees were able to avoid arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $19 million deal. It appears that he will at least double that next season.

Judge is primed to win his first MVP award after leading the Yankees to a 99-63 record and winning the American League East. The Yankees slugger surpassed Roger Maris for both the New York Yankees and the American League single-season home run record. He finished the season with 62 home runs, a .311 batting average, and 131 RBIs.

Which team could Aaron Judge sign with in free agency?

Aaron Judge will have the ability to choose where he wants to continue his career following his historic season. While the Yankees believe they will be able to re-sign their superstar outfielder, there is a realistic possibility Judge will find himself in a new uniform next season.

While there are rumors of interest from the LA Dodgers and the New York Mets, the most realistic threat for the Yankees are the San Francisco Giants.

The fact that the Giants have the salary cap space to offer Judge his desired contract, as well as him being a lifelong Giants fan, certainly helps San Francisco. The fact that he was raised in California means he will be closer to his family and could play a factor in his decision.

