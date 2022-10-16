Aaron Judge is one of the coolest baseball players. He is a fan favorite, he is a family man who adores his parents, and he is the best player of his generation.

So, as the New York Yankees take center stage in the 2021 ALDS, fans are asking more about Judge. Recently, some fans have been interested in what song the slugger is using as his walk-up song.

A walk-up song is a song that players use to introduce themselves. The song is normally played as the player steps up to home plate at the home field. So, what is Aaron Judge's walk-up song?

Currently, Judge is using the song Mo Bamba by American rapper Sheck Wes. Judge has been using this anthem to introduce himself since at least August of 2021.

It seems that the song has propelled Judge towards greatness and brought out the best in him. After all, Aaron Judge has made history on multiple levels this season for the Yankees.

On September 20, against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Judge hit his 60th home run of the season. The dinger tied him with the legendary Yankee hitter Babe Ruth, who hit 60 home runs 95 seasons ago, in 1927.

The true record, however, was the all-time single-season home run record. Previously, that was considered to be held by Roger Maris, who hit 61 home runs for the Yankees back in 1961.

On September 29, during a game in Toronto against the Blue Jays, Judge hit his 60th of the year off of Jays reliever Tim Mayza. With his mother and Roger Maris Jr. in attendance, it was a special moment.

Furthermore, in the final series of the 2022 season, Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season in Arlington against the Texas Rangers. Judge is now the all-time single-season home run leader. Must have been the song.

What's next for Aaron Judge?

The Yankees are currently locked in a battle with the Cleveland Guardians in the 2022 ALDS. After Jameson Taillon gave up a pair in extra innings, the Guardians tied the series as they head to Cleveland this weekend. Yankees fans will be looking to Judge to secure the series for his guys.

