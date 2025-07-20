  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "What an actor" - Julio Rodríguez hilariously praises Dylan Moore's sneaky antics in Mariners’ wild game-tying play vs. Astros

"What an actor" - Julio Rodríguez hilariously praises Dylan Moore's sneaky antics in Mariners’ wild game-tying play vs. Astros

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 20, 2025 07:54 GMT
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn
Julio Rodríguez hilariously praises Dylan Moore's sneaky antics in Mariners’ wild game-tying play vs. Astros - Source: Imagn

A hilarious incident on Saturday night prompted Julio Rodriguez to laud his teammate, Dylan Moore's acting skills. The game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros ended with a walk-off hit by Cole Young, but something before that put the home team at an advantage.

Ad

In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Mariners were down 6-5 when Moore walked to the plate to face Astros closer Josh Hader. The closer threw an inside pitch, which at first glance appeared to have made contact with Moore's hand, but in reality, the Mariners star was just acting, as it had actually come off the bat.

Cal Raleigh at third took advantage of the situation as he ran for home plate to tie the game 6-6. Upon realizing, Hader recorded the out by throwing at first, but the run was already scored. The Astros started arguing that it was a "hit by pitch," but the umpires said it came off the bat. The play was reviewed and the challenge was unsuccessful.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

After the game, Julio Rodriguez, who went 1-for-5 at the plate, reposted the clip on his social media, lauding Dylan Moore's acting, which left Astros in confusion, and ultimately served as a game-saving play for the Mariners.

"What an actor!" J-Rod wrote.
Julio Rodriguez&#039;s Instagram story via @jrdoshow44
Julio Rodriguez's Instagram story via @jrdoshow44

Dylan Moore's team serving acting was followed by a walk-off victory by Mariners debutant

If not for Dylan Moore's acting at the plate, the game would probably have closed with the Astros winning it 6-5. But his acting saved the game. The game was tied 6-6 as Josh Hader struck out Dominic Canzone for the final out of the inning.

Ad

Mariners reliever Eduard Bazardo completed a 1-2-3 inning to keep the game tied 6-6 heading into the bottom half of the 11th inning.

Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni advanced the automatic runner in Canzone from second to third on a bunt play off Astros reliever Hector Neris. Debutant Cole Young came to the plate, and he delivered straight up. He put the inside pitch from Neris in play to the right field as Canzone reached home plate to win the game 7-6.

Ad

With the win, the Mariners improved to 53-45 and 27-21 at home. Meanwhile, the Astros slid down to 56-42.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications