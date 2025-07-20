"What an actor" - Julio Rodríguez hilariously praises Dylan Moore's sneaky antics in Mariners’ wild game-tying play vs. Astros

A hilarious incident on Saturday night prompted Julio Rodriguez to laud his teammate, Dylan Moore's acting skills. The game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros ended with a walk-off hit by Cole Young, but something before that put the home team at an advantage.In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Mariners were down 6-5 when Moore walked to the plate to face Astros closer Josh Hader. The closer threw an inside pitch, which at first glance appeared to have made contact with Moore's hand, but in reality, the Mariners star was just acting, as it had actually come off the bat.Cal Raleigh at third took advantage of the situation as he ran for home plate to tie the game 6-6. Upon realizing, Hader recorded the out by throwing at first, but the run was already scored. The Astros started arguing that it was a &quot;hit by pitch,&quot; but the umpires said it came off the bat. The play was reviewed and the challenge was unsuccessful.After the game, Julio Rodriguez, who went 1-for-5 at the plate, reposted the clip on his social media, lauding Dylan Moore's acting, which left Astros in confusion, and ultimately served as a game-saving play for the Mariners.&quot;What an actor!&quot; J-Rod wrote.Julio Rodriguez's Instagram story via @jrdoshow44Dylan Moore's team serving acting was followed by a walk-off victory by Mariners debutantIf not for Dylan Moore's acting at the plate, the game would probably have closed with the Astros winning it 6-5. But his acting saved the game. The game was tied 6-6 as Josh Hader struck out Dominic Canzone for the final out of the inning.Mariners reliever Eduard Bazardo completed a 1-2-3 inning to keep the game tied 6-6 heading into the bottom half of the 11th inning.Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni advanced the automatic runner in Canzone from second to third on a bunt play off Astros reliever Hector Neris. Debutant Cole Young came to the plate, and he delivered straight up. He put the inside pitch from Neris in play to the right field as Canzone reached home plate to win the game 7-6.With the win, the Mariners improved to 53-45 and 27-21 at home. Meanwhile, the Astros slid down to 56-42.