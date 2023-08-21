What is Administrative Leave in MLB? Wander Franco could be headed to list after investigation

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco could be out of action for a while with the MLB likely to impose administrative leave on the 22-year-old following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

The All-Star broke the internet after the MLB announced it was investigating the shortstop's social media posts, which indicated a relationship with a minor.

It's been over a week since the story broke with several speculations over the young Rays star's career. The Rays placed Franco on the restricted on Aug. 14 in light of career-threatening allegations.

Franco could be available for the Rays ahead of their game against the Colorado Rockies as his seven-day hiatus ends Monday. However, the MLB can take matters into its own hands by handing a verdict against Franco's alleged crimes Monday.

The young shortstop could be placed on an administrative leave in light of the seriousness of his alleged affair. An administrative leave removes a player from the 40-man roster after an agreement between the MLB and the Players Association.

The player is placed on the restricted list and the leave can be extended one week at a time given the developments surrounding the player in question. The administrative leave will most probably see Franco miss action until the case is resolved.

However, the MLB will need the approval of the Union if it looks to extend Franco's administrative leave for more than two weeks.

"MLB would have to prove reasonable cause for an additional seven days. The union would have to approve any administrative leave after two weeks." - Bob Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY wrote.

For the uninitiated, former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was placed on a season-ending administrative leave in September 2021 with the approval of the Union after he allegedly assaulted a woman.

He was suspended for a total of 324 games, equivalent to almost two seasons, the longest non-lifetime suspension in MLB history.

Wander Franco's promising career in jeopardy after serious allegations

The 22-year-old agreed to a whopping 11-year contract with the Rays in 2021, the longest in the franchise's history. He repaid the faith after an exceptional 2022 MLB season, where he earned his first All-Star appearance.

However, the latest development has cast a shadow of doubt on his promising future with the franchise, with an MLB insider suggesting Franco won't represent the Rays ever again.

Despite denying the allegations on Instagram, Franco has not made an official statement yet. The investigation is being handled by a specialized division in the Dominican Republic that focuses on minors and gender-based violence.