What is Baltimore Orioles' new home run celebration? All you need to know

The Baltimore Orioles have introduced a new home run celebration for the 2023 season, and it involves chugging water from a beer bong. The celebration was unveiled during the Orioles' series-opening victory against the Oakland Athletics, as Ryan Mountcastle hit his first home run of the season at Camden Yards. After the hit, James McCann lifted a beer bong and began pouring water into it, which Mountcastle proceeded to chug, setting the stage for the Orioles' newest celebration.

What is the Orioles’ new Home Run Celebration called?

The celebration does not yet have an official name, with various potential monikers being suggested, including the 'home run funnel' and the 'hydration station'. One fan has coined it "The Dong Bong," in reference to the team's long-standing tradition of calling home runs "dongs", while Kyle Gibson called it a "Homer Hose".

Roch Kubatko @masnRoch Kyle Gibson stressed it’s a homer hose. Not a Dong Bong. Said he didn’t have Dong Bong on his bingo card of interview phrases #orioles Kyle Gibson stressed it’s a homer hose. Not a Dong Bong. Said he didn’t have Dong Bong on his bingo card of interview phrases #orioles

Last season, the Orioles enjoyed donning the home run chain, a gold chain with an Orioles logo hanging from it, reserved for players who hit home runs. This year, the team has decided to introduce a more college-esque celebration to boost clubhouse camaraderie.

Last Year the Orioles wore "Home Run Chain".

Mountcastle's chug was followed by two other Orioles players, Adley Rutschman and Austin Hays, who also hit home runs during the game and proceeded to chug from the funnel.

The Homer Hose has become the new tradition in the Orioles’ dugout

The Orioles hope that the new celebration will continue to increase team chemistry, camaraderie, and help boost morale throughout the season. The team has had a tough start to the season, but the new celebration may be just what they need to turn things around.

While some may be concerned that the celebration promotes binge drinking or is too adult-oriented, the team has made it clear that only water will be used in the beer bong. For now, the celebration seems to be a hit with both players and fans alike. It will be interesting to see if it continues throughout the season or if it evolves into something else entirely.

