What are the best hitting settings for MLB The Show 24? Batting tips and options explored

There are multiple ways to hit in MLB The Show 24, and the hitting settings can have a great impact on that. Hitting is at least 50% of the game, possibly more if you're playing Road to the Show and you are a position player, so it's important to get it right. Here are the settings you should use and more tips and tricks.

Best hitting settings in MLB The Show 24

To start, you must choose between three hitting interfaces. The most popular one is Zone, which brings in the PCI:

Zone: This uses the Plate Coverage Indicator to direct your swing and a button to time it and swing the bat at the ball

Directional: This just uses the left analog stick. If you flick it at the right time, you will swing the bat. If you aim it a direction while flicking, it impacts the swing as well.

Timing: Strictly button-based, timing allows you to click the button for the swing at the right time and let the game aim for you

The best is Zone, as it provides complete and total control. It is how MLB The Show 24 players can get perfect hits. If the location and timing are perfect, you will have a perfectly struck ball. That doesn't guarantee a hit, but it does make it hard to get out.

The next aspect of hitting is the difficulty. There are a lot of levels to how hard it is to hit. The higher the difficulty, the less success you have and the more challenging each pitcher will be.

If you're struggling, put it on a lower difficulty level. The lower it goes, the less likely the pitcher is to throw tough pitches. On the lowest difficulty, they hardly throw anything but strikes, making it easier to master.

Swing like the pros in MLB The Show 24

Whether you're playing with your own avatar or as Mike Trout or Aaron Judge, you can adjust the difficulty. You may want to have it on dynamic so it adapts as you get better at the game but flips back to easier if you begin to struggle.

