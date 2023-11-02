What is Bruce Bochy's World Series record? Exploring the illustrious record of Rangers' manager on the biggest baseball stage

When the Texas Rangers brought Bruce Bochy out of retirement and signed him to a three-year contract they were expecting him to turn around a deprived franchise. Little did they know that the veteran manager would hand them the first world championship in franchise history.

For starters, this is Bruce Bochy's fourth World Series ring. He previously had won three in five years from 2010 to 2014 with the San Francisco Giants and led the San Diego Padres to an NL pennant-winning season in 1998 where they lost the Fall Classic to the New York Yankees.

His fourth title in five years is testament to his immaculate record in the postseason. Bochy joined the likes of Joe Torre and Walter Alston with four rings as manager and is only trailing Casey Stengel (seven), Joe McCarthy (seven) and Connie Mack (five) with more rings.

Out of this list, only Bochy and Mack are the ones to lead a side that is not a New York Yankees dynasty. Moreover, Bruce Bochy is the only manager on this list to have led two different teams to a win and one of only three managers to lead three teams to a World Series appearance.

Bochy now is fifth on the list of most postseason wins tying Dusty Baker, but the former has a better winning percentage of .600. With their 11th road win this postseason, the Texas Rangers also set the record for the most wins by an away team in a postseason.

Bruce Bochy's credit for turning around a losing franchise

102 and 94 – the number of losses the Texas Rangers faced in the last two seasons. This makes the World Series ring even more improbable and noteworthy considering they had six straight losing seasons. They led the division for 139 days yet lost it to Astros who had a better head-to-head with an identical record.

If not all, the majority of the credit does go out to Bruce Bochy for instilling faith in the bunch of players that they were the best and now they have the ring to prove that.