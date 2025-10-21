"What is this bum crying about?"; "Get Shane Bieber some glasses" - Fans fume as Jays ace gets into fiery exchange with umpire after close call

Toronto Blue Jays ace Shane Bieber wasn't pleased with eh home plate umpire during the fourth inning of the ALCS-deciding Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.During the fourth inning of the game, Mariners slugger had worked a 3-1 count in his favor. Bieber's next pitch watch deemed a ball by the home plate umpire, allowing Robles first base.With the Mariners having two runners on base, Blue Jays manager John Schneider pulled Bieber from the mound but not before the Blue Jays starter stared down the home plate umpire in frustration.Fans reacted to the former Cy Young winner's exchange with the umpire.&quot;Get him some glasses!!!&quot;Joe @JoeLawMetaXLINKGet him some glasses!!!&quot;What is this bum crying about.&quot;• @vmzd6LINKWhat is this bum crying about&quot;Literally both of them were out of the zone. Objectively great calls by the umpire here.&quot;uɐɥʇƎ @dfAtheYankeesLINKLiterally both of them were out of the zone. Objectively great calls by the umpire here&quot;He’s a punk. Got mad at Naylor for having that dawg in him and he’s mad at a good strike zone?&quot;Charles Montgomery the third @deandreTgiantLINKHe’s a punk. Got mad at Naylor for having that dawg in him and he’s mad at a good strike zone?&quot;All out of the zone. More like he feels stupid and needs to point blame because accountability is harder.&quot;King Schultz @DrKingSchultzzLINKAll out of the zone. More like he feels stupid and needs to point blame because accountability is harder.While Shane Bieber blamed the umpire, replayed showed it was the right call as his pitch was outside the strike zone. Bieber was pulled after allowing seven hits and two earned runs over 3.2 innings with five strikeouts.