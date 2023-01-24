What criteria do players need to fulfill in order to make the Baseball Hall of Fame?

The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame inductees will be revealed on January 24 at 6pm ET. The result will come as voting from the Baseball Writers Association of America concludes, revealing the selections.

This year's ballot will feature 28 names. 14 new names to be voted on, and 14 names that failed to reach the required threshold for induction in previous years. So what is that threshold?

To be an eligible candidate, players must begin playing in the MLB at least 20 years before they are eligible to be selected. Additionally, the player in question must have retired or ceased playing at least five years before they can be inducted.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal This year’s Hall of Fame ballot. Final year of BBWAA eligibility for Jeff Kent. This year’s Hall of Fame ballot. Final year of BBWAA eligibility for Jeff Kent. https://t.co/b9e6PIaWRS

"This year’s Hall of Fame ballot. Final year of BBWAA eligibility for Jeff Kent." - @ Ken Rosenthal

If a player meets these criteria, then they are set to be voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA). The BBWAA will then appoint a Screening Committee.

The Screening Committee will then nominate new players if any two of the six-member Screening Committee chooses to. Moreover, players who received between 5% and 75% of the vote in previous years will be placed on the ballot. Any player who recieves 75% of the vote or more from the BBWAA will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Former New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners star Alex Rodriguez is set to appear for the second year on the ballot. A-Rod received only 34.3% of the vote last year, and will be going for his second appearance.

New York Porch Sports @nyporchsport Alex Rodriguez on Hall of Fame and baseball writers:



"I don't need the Hall of Fame to accept me because my dog loves me," the Yankees slugger said. "Dogs are a better judge of character than any writer. You think a dog is letting Griffey or Jeter not be voted unanimously?" Alex Rodriguez on Hall of Fame and baseball writers:"I don't need the Hall of Fame to accept me because my dog loves me," the Yankees slugger said. "Dogs are a better judge of character than any writer. You think a dog is letting Griffey or Jeter not be voted unanimously?" https://t.co/bDyeOUod66

"Alex Rodriguez on Hall of Fame and baseball writers: ""I don't need the Hall of Fame to accept me because my dog loves me," the Yankees slugger said. "Dogs are a better judge of character than any writer. You think a dog is letting Griffey or Jeter not be voted unanimously?"" - @ New York Porch Sports

Some first-time names include knuckleballer RA Dickey, Carlos Beltran, starter Huston Street and former Baltimore Orioles shortstop JJ Hardy. If any of these players fail to get 75% of the votes, they will be back on the ballot next year,

Baseball Hall of Fame results come out today, but inductions will have to wait

Although the BBWAA will announce their selections for the 2023 class of inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame, they will not be inducted today. The ceremony will take place in mid-July in Cooperstown, New York - allowing for warmer weather for the actual ceremony.

Poll : 0 votes