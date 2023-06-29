What is the difference between no-hitter and perfect game? Comparison between two rare feats in baseball

A no-hitter and a perfect game are both rare defensive feats in baseball that are extremely hard to achieve. There have only been 319 no-hitters and 24 perfect games in the entire history of the MLB.

A no-hitter is when a team manages to successfully pitch a minimum of nine innings without giving away a hit in the entire game. It is also a shutout since the batting team is unable to make the scoreboard.

However, it is possible for batters to reach base without a hit, most commonly through a walk, error, or being hit by a pitch. When more than one pitcher throws to achieve a no-hitter, it is called a combined no-hitter.

A perfect game, on the other hand, is an even more rare feat. It is accomplished when one or more pitchers are able to complete a minimum of nine innings without any of the opposition batters reaching base. Thus, a perfect game is a combination of a no-hitter, a shutout, and a win.

The most recent perfect game, which was also a no-hitter, was thrown by Domingo German of the New York Yankees on Wednesday night. It was only the 24th perfect game in the entire history of the MLB. The most recent example of only a no-hitter came in 2022 when four pitchers of the Houston Astros combined to shut out the Philadelphia Phillies during the 2022 World Series.

Domingo German records the 24th perfect game in MLB history

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German threw the first perfect game in the MLB since 2012. He joined Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998), and David Cone (1999) as Yankees pitchers to throw perfect games.

He managed to hold the Oakland Athletics over nine innings with nine strikeouts, not allowing a single hit or any batter to reach base. It was a remarkable achievement for the Dominican pitcher, who had been struggling with his form prior to the game.

