"What a disgrace" – Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner ripped by top sportscaster over facial hair policy change presser

A long-standing tradition of New York Yankees has been amended by owner Hal Steinbrenner. The team’s facial hair policy, in place since 1970, was changed Friday, allowing players, coaches and other personnel to keep "well-groomed beards" moving forward.

Steinbrenner announced the amendment in a 20-minute press conference Friday, a change that has left sports fans divided.

However, some took a more lighthearted approach to the news, including sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith, a self-proclaimed die-hard Yankees fan.

"A 20-minute press conference over facial hair — isn’t that ridiculous? I mean, what a disgrace. I can’t believe it," Smith said on SportsCenter. "I’m a Yankee fan, you know, I’m a die-hard Yankee fan.

"I’m trying to keep my cool, you understand what I’m saying? But, I mean, damn, you ain’t won a World Series title since 2009. You ain’t won one since then! And until last year, you got the Dodgers — and facial hair is the reason there was a press conference?"

Hal Steinbrenner explains reason behind Yankees’ policy change

A few weeks ago, fans were surprised to see Devin Williams clean-shaven at Steinbrenner Field, where the Yankees are holding spring training. Williams, who had worn a beard for the past six seasons, takes pride in his facial hair.

So when the policy change was announced Friday, speculation arose that the reliever may have influenced the decision.

Hal Steinbrenner clarified that the change had been under consideration for years and was not linked to any individual player.

“In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees -- spanning several eras -- to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback,” Steinbrenner said.

“Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.”

While the policy change marks a departure from tradition, Yankees management still expects players to maintain well-groomed facial hair.

