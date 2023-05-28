What is the dropped third strike rule? Obscure regulation dominates high-school game's ending

The dropped third strike rule is one of the few baseball rules that get rarely implemented. But when it does come into effect, there is almost always a visible confusion from not just fans but even players on the pitch.

The dropped third strike rule occurs when on the last strike the pitch isn't caught by the catcher or drops before the catcher can gather it in his gloves. In such a situation, either with no runner on first base or two outs in the innings, the batter automatically becomes a base runner and can proceed to first base giving them new life. However because of such complexities, the rule brings a lot of confusion to the field when used.

This was seen during the Section V Class B1 Baseball Championship final between two high school teams, Hornell and Palmyra-Macedon. With two outs in the seventh innings and down to the final strike, the pitch was missed by Hornell catcher. But to his surprise the Pal-Mac batter in the box continued going as the umpire didn't call the strike.

With another runner in scoring position on the field, the Pal-Mac batter rounded bases to score the game tying and go ahead runs as Hornell players continued their celebrations without realising the rule would be in effect.

Pal-Mac Athletics

#SCTop10

Palmyra-Macedon vs. Hornell.

Palmyra-Macedon vs. Hornell.

Pal-Mac wins! Unbelievable finish for Section V Class B1 Championship...down 1 run...two outs...dropped third strike!

As seen in the video, the catcher intially thinks about tagging the batter but doesn't go ahead with it. He then goes to celebrate with the pitcher on the mound with others joining them too. However, some players on the field realising the rule try to look for the ball so that they could tag the runners before getting to home plate. The ball wasn't to be found amidst all celebrations and thus Pal-Mac were declared winners with Hornell players dumbfounded on the field.

What happens to a player's stats during a dropped third strike?

During a dropped third strike strike, a strikeout is recorded for the pitcher and the batter. The average for a batter is recorded similar to strikeout, however, so is their On-Base-Percentage as they reach first base after a dropped third strike.

