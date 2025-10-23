  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "What the f*** is Michael Conforto doing on this flight?" - Fans buzz as $17M All-Star jets off with team despite regular season letdown

"What the f*** is Michael Conforto doing on this flight?" - Fans buzz as $17M All-Star jets off with team despite regular season letdown

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 23, 2025 05:59 GMT
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Fans buzz as $17M All-Star jets off with team despite regular season letdown - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Dodgers players are headed to Toronto for the first two World Series games at Rogers Centre against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ad

The Dodgers shared a clip of players boarding a jet for Friday's series opener. Dodgers outfielder Michael Confronto, who was signed on a one-year, $17 million contract in the offseason, was also among the players jetting off to Toronto.

Fans reacted to the All-Star outfielder being part of the traveling party.

"What the F*** is Michael Conforto doing on this flight???"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"That Confarto better not be on the World Series roster."
Ad
"Flight risk detected."
Ad
"I believe everyone goes even if their not on the roster."
Ad
"Serving snacks and Beverages."
Ad

Conforto was signed to bolster the Dodgers outfield. However, the All-Star slugger finished the regular season with a woeful .199 average and .638 OPS in 138 games.

Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto using postseason roster snub as motivation

Michael Conforto has not played a postseason game for the Dodgers this year and his last postseason appearance was with the New York Mets in 2015. However, the outfielder remained hopeful of making a World Series appearance.

Ad
“I am just trying to enjoy this experience and soak it all in and trying to stay ready if they need me in this series or the next one,” Conforto said during the NLCS. “But definitely not being on the roster is motivating, so I have some things I have to work on and go into the offseason and take care of those things and we’ll see what happens.”

The All-Star outfielder has been excluded from the Dodgers' roster for the wild card, division and championship series and is unlikely to feature in the Fall Classic, unless an injury to the likes of Kike Hernandez or Alex Call.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications