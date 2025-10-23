"What the f*** is Michael Conforto doing on this flight?" - Fans buzz as $17M All-Star jets off with team despite regular season letdown

The Los Angeles Dodgers players are headed to Toronto for the first two World Series games at Rogers Centre against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Dodgers shared a clip of players boarding a jet for Friday's series opener. Dodgers outfielder Michael Confronto, who was signed on a one-year, $17 million contract in the offseason, was also among the players jetting off to Toronto.
Fans reacted to the All-Star outfielder being part of the traveling party.
"What the F*** is Michael Conforto doing on this flight???"
"That Confarto better not be on the World Series roster."
"Flight risk detected."
"I believe everyone goes even if their not on the roster."
"Serving snacks and Beverages."
Conforto was signed to bolster the Dodgers outfield. However, the All-Star slugger finished the regular season with a woeful .199 average and .638 OPS in 138 games.
Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto using postseason roster snub as motivation
Michael Conforto has not played a postseason game for the Dodgers this year and his last postseason appearance was with the New York Mets in 2015. However, the outfielder remained hopeful of making a World Series appearance.
“I am just trying to enjoy this experience and soak it all in and trying to stay ready if they need me in this series or the next one,” Conforto said during the NLCS. “But definitely not being on the roster is motivating, so I have some things I have to work on and go into the offseason and take care of those things and we’ll see what happens.”
The All-Star outfielder has been excluded from the Dodgers' roster for the wild card, division and championship series and is unlikely to feature in the Fall Classic, unless an injury to the likes of Kike Hernandez or Alex Call.