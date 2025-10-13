The Toronto Blue Jays will host the second game of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners on Monday. However, fans are divided over the time slot for the game.
The ALCS Game 2 is scheduled for 5:03 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre, while the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS opener on Monday at 8:08 p.m. ET.
Several fans alleged MLB of favouritism for the reigning World Series winners as the ALCS game got a daytime slot.
"What the fu** is wrong with major league baseball."
"Its not baseball, its the ratings games of the media companies. They want max ratings for the primetime game. Unfair to the early teams. Baseball could fix it, but care more about money."
"Dodgers are like the Yankees, got to have prime time just because of Ohtani. Blah, prime time should be for the most exciting series in Toronto and Seattle."
Some fans speculated that the Blue Jays game was scheduled earlier because Monday being a national holiday in Canada.
"Sounds awesome to me. Monday is a holiday in Canada, so everyone will be home all day eating turkey anyway."
"Canadian Thanksgiving Monday holiday probably had something to do with this too unfortunately."
"Canadian Thanksgiving. I like the move."
Toronto's third game of the series gets a prime time slot at 8:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday while the Dodgers play the Brewers at 6:08 p.m. ET in the NLCS Game 3 on Thursday.
Blue Jays go 1-0 down after offense slumped in ALCS Game 1 against Mariners
The Blue Jays suffered a frustrating 3-1 defeat against a resolute Mariners in ALCS Game 1. Although the hosts took a 1-0 lead after George Springer's leadoff homer run, the Mariners came back with AL MVP candidate Cal Raleigh and ALDS hero Jorge Polanco in the sixth inning.
Mariners ace Bryce Miller, who pitched six innings of one-run ball on Sunday, praised Raleigh for kick-starting things for Seattle in the sixth inning.
"He’s hit a few of them this year, and it’s oftentimes a spark for our offence and for our team,” Miller said.
The Blue Jays will be hoping to give their fans a Thanksgiving present on Monday by bouncing back against the Mariners with a win in Game 2.