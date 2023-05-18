What is Flexor Pronator strain? Dodgers pitcher sidelined after picking up injury

A flexor pronator strain is an injury that affects the muscles and tendons in the forearm, specifically the flexor and pronator muscles. It commonly occurs in baseball pitchers, due to the repetitive throwing motion.

The strain can result in pain, weakness, and reduced range of motion in the affected arm. Treatment typically involves rest, physical therapy, and gradual rehabilitation to regain strength and flexibility.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May has been sidelined after picking up a flexor pronator strain in his right elbow. May left the game against the Minnesota Twins after the first inning due to right elbow pain.

When is Dustin May expected to return following flexor pronator strain?

The team confirmed the diagnosis after the game, stating that there is no timetable for his return to the rotation, but the minimum time off would be a month.

The injury does not appear to involve May's surgically reconstructed ulnar collateral ligament. May had shown diminished velocity and reduced spin rates in his pitches during the game.

May had undergone Tommy John surgery in 2021 and only returned to the field last August. This latest injury adds to the Dodgers' list of sidelined pitchers, including Walker Buehler, Ryan Pepiot, and Michael Grove. The team is currently in first place in the NL West with a 28-16 record.

Dustin May had undergone Tommy John surgery in 2021

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts added that May's latest injury might be related to his previous Tommy John surgery, but the team believes his UCL is intact. May felt normal soreness after his last start but decided to pitch anyway.

However, his velocity dropped and he exhibited signs of discomfort, leading to his early exit from the game against the Twins. While the injury is not season-ending, May is expected to be out for an extended period.

Who will replace Dustin May in the Dodgers’ rotation?

The Dodgers have recalled Justin Bruihl as the initial roster move to replace May. Dylan Covey took over for May during the game and performed well, allowing two runs over four-plus innings.

Gavin Stone and potential returns from Michael Grove and Ryan Pepiot could also contribute to the team's starting rotation in the future.

The Dodgers will need to navigate through this injury setback as they aim to maintain their strong position in the division.

