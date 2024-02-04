What did former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes Sr. do? Father of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes arrested

Patrick Mahomes Sr. has been arrested. The former MLB player was taken in by police and has officially been charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time. According to reports, the former player was taken into custody on Saturday night by Tyler police and bond is expected to be set sometime today after his legal issues.

This is the third time the elder Patrick Mahomes (his son is NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes) has had issues drinking while driving. He also faced charges of being intoxicated while in public when his son was in college.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also spent time in jail in 2019 (40 days) for the same issue, so this is a repeat offense and could carry a harsher punishment than prior infractions had. TMZ reported that he served the time on weekends for that sentence.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. hit with third DUI

Patrick Mahomes Sr. has had a complicated legal history with alcohol. It's the third time he's been hit with a driving while under the influence charge, plus his public intoxication issue from his son's college days.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested.

With his son in the midst of an epic NFL playoff run, it's not a good time for the former baseball player to be in legal trouble. If nothing else, it could prove to be a distraction for his son.

Mahomes Sr. played 11 seasons in Major League Baseball as a starting pitcher. The man who would eventually give birth to the NFL MVP made his debut with the Minnesota Twins.

He would spend four seasons in the Twin Cities before landing with the Boston Red Sox. He would bounce around from team to team to close out his career, including stints with the New York Mets, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs among other teams.

Mahomes Sr. was 42-39 with an ERA of 5.47 over his career before retiring and settling down. Now, one week before his son is slated to play in his fourth and second consecutive Super Bowl, he's been hit with another DUI.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.