What is the furthest the Seattle Mariners have gone in the playoffs?

The Seattle Mariners are in close contention for the AL West division title this year. The team has given stiff competition to rivals, Texas Rangers and Houston Astros but currently sit out of the postseason race in fourth spot in the AL Wild Card tally. The furthest the Mariners went in the postseason was ALCS in 1995, 2000 and 2001.

The Mariners had reached the postseason last season thanks to a 90-72 record and had clinched a playoff berth. This came as a redemption for the team after they were denied a Wild Card place in 2021 with an identical record. In the 2022 postseason, they won the ALWS before being defeated by the eventual champions Astros in the ALDS.

Sadly for the franchise, it was just their fifth-ever postseason appearance. The team started as an expansion team in 1977 and has missed out on the playoffs for the majority of that time. Their first-ever playoff series came 17 years after the team's inception in 1995.

They lost in the ALCS that year after Cleveland beat them 4-2. In 1997 they made the postseason again, this time getting eliminated in the ALDS. The 2000-01 season saw the Mariners fall in the ALCS again twice to the New York Yankees dynasty that ruled the sport. The 2001 Mariners 116-46 season is regarded as one of the best regular seasons in MLB history.

However, all the momentum stopped immediately next season. Seattle Mariners was unable to make it to the postseason for 20 long years until 2022. They have a losing record in playoffs, with a 17-22 record having won 4 of the nine series they have played in.

Will the Seattle Mariners make it to the postseason in 2023?

The Seattle Mariners are currently 3 games behind the AL West leaders, Rangers who handed them a series sweep recently. But because the Astros were also swept by the Royals, Seattle is just 0.5 games behind the AL Wild Card spots. The upcoming series against the Astros can settle the fate of both teams this season.