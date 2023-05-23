Glen Kuiper, long-time Oakland Athletics broadcaster, was let go by NBC Sports California after he was heard using a racial slur on air. The veteran play-by-play commentator was initially suspended before an official decision was taken against him by NBC.

The incident occurred during the Athletics' game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5. Glen Kuiper was attempting to explain certain activities that he and color commentator Dallas Braden had undertaken the previous day in the city of Kansas.

The 60-year-old tried to state that he and Braden had visited the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. However, instead of Negro, he used the N-word.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jon Root @JonnyRoot_

The @Athletics @NBCSAuthentic fired Glen Kuiper, who has been broadcasting games in Oakland for 17 YEARS, because he accidentally said the N word… The @Athletics & @NBCSAuthentic fired Glen Kuiper, who has been broadcasting games in Oakland for 17 YEARS, because he accidentally said the N word… https://t.co/IVTkqqC1dJ

"We had a phenomenal day. (N-word) league museum. And Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque," Kuiper said on air.

Kuiper later apologized in the sixth inning, but the damage had been done.

"A little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to," Kuiper said in his apology. "I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. I just wanted to apologize for that."

An investigation was lodged against Kuiper by NBC, and the decision was finally taken to let go of its long-time employee.

"Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately. We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years," NBC Sports California said.

NBC Sports California explains Glen Kuiper's removal

NBC Sports California maintained that there were other factors that led to Kuiper being ousted from his job. As reported by The Mercury News:

"According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Glen Kuiper's departure was based on a variety of factors, including information uncovered in the internal review."

What these factors were isn't clear.

Just after the incident, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick issued a statement on Twitter:

“I’m aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper,” Kendrick said on May 6. “I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here. The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don’t pretend to know Glen’s heart I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of all you find it in yourselves to do the same!”

Poll : 0 votes