What happened to A.J. Pollock? Giants outfielder exits game vs Angels early

A.J. Pollock of the San Francisco Giants left the second game of their road series against the Los Angeles Angels early as he was troubled by some discomfort to his left side. The outfielder is being currently looked after as fans await news from the management.

A J. Pollock has been around for quite some time now. In his 12 years in the MLB, he has become a veteran outfielder. He spent his initial seven years with the Arizona Diamondbacks before traveling around the country with four different teams.

His spell with the Dodgers from 2019 to 2021 was the most successful as he won the World Series with the team in 2020. After small spells with the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners, Pollock found his place in the Giants lineup.

In the game against the Halos, Pollock didn't even complete an at-bat being replaced as early as the third innings. It is expected that the 35-year-old sprained some muscle during his time in the outfield in the first two innings.

After two 1-2-3 innings, the Giants batter was supposed to be out at the plate in the third but was replaced by Luis Matos. The Giants will most likely give an update about Pollock, who has been in some sort of a dry spell recently.

The outfielder has gone four games without any hits now. Overall this season, his average is at an all-time low at .165, having played out the first half of the season with Seattle.

A.J. Pollock: Exploring outfielder's contact with the San Francisco Giants

Earlier in the offseason A.J. Pollock signed a single-year $7 million contract with the Mariners. He was expected to complete his year with the club however they traded him to the Giants along with Mark Mathias in exchange for cash considerations and a player which they will name later.

Therefore the Giants will be expected to pay the remaining amount in his contract.