What happened to Aaron Judge? Yankees injury woes get worse with captain on IL

The wait is over for anxious New York Yankees fans. Unfortunately, the news is not positive. Aaron Judge has been placed on the Injury List due to a right hip strain. After several days of monitoring the issue, the Yankees management has concluded that it's enough to sideline their captain.

The injury occurred during a game against the Minnesota Twins when Judge attempted to steal third base. He landed awkwardly while sliding home, causing him to experience pain. Although he quickly got up and ran through the tunnel, he was eventually pulled out of the game. He returned to the roster the next day but was once again sidelined after feeling discomfort.

Judge's injury is retroactive from the previous Friday, which means that he will be eligible to return to the roster after a ten-day period from Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. However, his return will depend on the extent of his injury.

The Yankees have struggled offensively without their star player and have failed to score more than two runs in any game since their first outing against the Rangers. Judge's absence will be felt, especially in the much-anticipated series against the Tampa Bay Rays on the road. He will also miss the upcoming series against Cleveland.

New York Yankees Injury List continues to grow with Aaron Judge's injury

The Yankees' Injury List is growing, with several key players such as Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader, and Josh Donaldson all out with injuries. This has forced the team to rely on other players, such as Aaron Hicks, who has had to take on unusual positions like left field.

Fans are growing increasingly concerned about the lack of options for the team as the Yankees continue to struggle. With a record of 15-15, they currently sit at the bottom of the American League East standings.

