"What happened to acid reflux or heart burn?" - Fans react as Rangers debut tantalizing new sliders Globe Life Fields's menu

Globe Life Field, where the Texas Rangers play their home games, is the most recently constructed venue in MLB. Fans can expect a unique experience when visiting the park. The food options at the stadium are grand, staying true to the overall experience of the park.

With the new season underway, fans across the league are excited to sample some of the delicacies from ballparks across the league. However, as MLB just stated, some of the cuisine served at Globe Life Field may be a cut above.

"The Rangers have new Meatball Garlic Knot Sliders at Globe Life Field this year. They're Italian-style meatballs covered in marinara sauce on garlic knots topped with parmesan cheese" - MLB

Fans have been sharing their thoughts beneath an image on X "Meatball Garlic Knot" sliders available at Texas Rangers games. Perhaps unsurprisingly, many users appear keen on making the trek to Arlington to try it for themselves.

Over the first few days of the 2024 season, many snapshots of ballpark food and beverage options have been going viral. For instance, some were shocked, while others voiced disgust at a sixteen-ounce "Campfire Milkshake" now available at Chicago White Sox games.

While some commenters claimed to be put off by the excessive appearance of the slider, many more appeared enthralled by it.

The Rangers, for their part, were ranked as the team with the fifth most expensive food items at their home stadium by the Web Restaurant Store, placing just behind Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.

After winning their first World Series last season, the Rangers got their 2024 season at Globe Life Park started. Catcher Jonah Heim delivered a walk-off single in their home opener against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, sealing a 4-3 victory.

Rangers manager hopes for October baseball at Globe Life Field again in 2024

The atmosphere at Globe Life Field during the 2023 World Series was nothing short of electric. With the defending champs staring down another competitive season, manager Bruce Bochy is optimistic about his team's chances.

“That’s what it’s going to take as well as staying hungry. You have to still have that hunger to win a championship and this club does. There’s no question in my mind they do," Bochy said.

Though the 2023 club set a high standard for fans, potential viewers are now aware of some of the delights available at the Rangers' home ground.

