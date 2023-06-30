What happened to Adam Wainwright? Cardinals legend facing chastening farewell season 

On June 29, Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals took the mound as his team welcomed the Houston Astros, who are defending World Series champions to town.

The 41-year old has spent his entire 18-season career as a member of the Cardinals. Earlier this season, the Georgia-native inked a one-year contract worth $17.5 million. On the heels of his signing, he announced the 2023 season would be his last.

A multiple-time All-Star and former Cy Young contender, Adam Wainwright's final season has been going awfully. The starter has an ERA of 7.45, with just 4.7 K/9 innings, career worsts on both fronts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Heading into Thursday's game against the Houston Astros, Adam Wainwright had allowed 10 earned runs over his previous nine innings of work. He started against the Chicago Cubs during MLB's London Series on June 24, and allowed seven runs in three innings.

During the second inning on June 29, Wainwright surrendered a succession of singles to make it 6-0 for the Astros before he could even get out of the inning. A single by Corey Julks sparked the surge, and the Astros kept hitting singles before Adam Wainwright could record any more than five outs.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Astros are rocking Adam Wainwright The Astros are rocking Adam Wainwright https://t.co/5K9g70cS8l

"The Astros are rocking Adam Wainwright" - Talkin' Baseball

Searching for answers in his post game commentary, the 6-foot-7 pitcher blamed his poor execution of a struggling breaking ball. Known for some of the most dynamic off-speed pitches in baseball, Wainwright needs movement to be successful. He stated:

“I had a better breaking ball [two weeks ago], but I spun the ball tonight; I just spun it in the middle of the plate. I just need better execution.”

Despite the struggles, St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was adamant Wainwright will make his next scheduled start. Marmol expressed belief his veteran starter will be able to break through the slump.

Adam Wainwright's legacy is bigger than the 2023 season

Although it is a shame to see such an iconic pitcher struggle, age is not a kind mistress. Already with a pair of World Series victories under his belt, Wainwright's contribution to the Cards will be remembered long after his career is over.

While everyone would have liked a good season to bid their veteran ace adieu, it's not easy being a 41-year old in modern MLB. However, Wainwright has years of success to back up the sluggish 2023 season.

Poll : 0 votes