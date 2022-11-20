In February 2009, WWE superstar John Cena was disgusted when New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez admitted to using anabolic drugs during his days with the Texas Rangers.

As per a thirteen-year-old Bleacher Report article, John spoke up about how the news of A-Rod taking steroids to boost his performance in MLB "sickened him." The pro wrestler also added how the culprits who chose to cheat "should be sent to jail."

Alex Rodriguez's name was on a list of 104 MLB players who tested positive for prohibited drugs in 2003.

That was the year when MLB carried tests to determine if compulsory/ random drug testing was necessary. Alex reportedly tested positive for testosterone and Primobolan.

New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez's take on his 2009 steroid admission

Sportswriter Peter Gammons, who was working with ESPN at time, sat down for an exclusive interview with Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, following the All-Star's confession.

Here's what Alex had to say about his PED scandal:

"When I arrived in Texas in 2001, I felt an enormous amount of pressure. I felt like I had all the weight of the world on top of me and I needed to perform, and perform at a high level every day."

He added:

"Back then, [baseball] was a different culture. It was very loose. I was young. I was stupid. I was naive. And I wanted to prove to everyone that I was worth being one of the greatest players of all time."

Five years later, in an interview with federal investigators probing an anti-aging clinic in the wake of MLB's steroid controversy, A-Rod admitted to taking banned performance-enhancing chemicals. Finally, he received a 211-game ban in MLB season 2014.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 “I served the longest suspension in MLB history. I cost me well over $35 million, and you know what? I deserved that.”



“I served the longest suspension in MLB history. I cost me well over $35 million, and you know what? I deserved that.” -Baseball Quotes

Despite the rough patch, Alex has come back stronger in the last seven years. He is now an MLB star turned entrepreneur.

Currently, A-Rod is the CEO of his investment firm, A-Rod Corp. Plus, he is the co-minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

